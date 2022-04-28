Large asteroid approaching Earth this week; understand if there is danger

Asteroid 418135 (2008 AG33) will make its closest approach to Earth this Wednesday (27), at 23:46 (Brasilia time). The space rock will pass our planet at a distance of approximately 3.24 million kilometers, equivalent to about 3.84 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon.

Asteroids are space rocks that orbit the Sun and have small dimensions when compared to the planets in the Solar System. Discovered in January 2008, this asteroid is part of the Apollo subgroup, formed by objects whose orbits cross that of Earth.

According to Filipe Vieira de Melo Monteiro, an astronomer at the National Observatory, estimates indicate that the object is between 332 and 741 m in diameter, and should approach Earth at a speed of 10.4 km/s.

Schematic of the orbit of asteroid 418135 (2008 AG33) (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL)

Although 418135 (2008 AG33) poses no risk of collision (on this or future approaches), it is considered a potentially hazardous asteroid (or “PHA”). “It is important to remember that all near-Earth asteroids (NEA) with a minimum intersecting Earth orbit distance of less than 0.05 astronomical units and a diameter greater than 150 m are considered PHAs.” explained Monteiro, in a statement.

According to him, these objects deserve attention due to the potential for frequent close encounters with Earth and other rocky planets. These brief visits and other effects, such as those caused by the action of sunlight, can cause small deviations in the asteroids’ orbits — and, although they are small, these changes in their trajectory need to be monitored, especially when it comes to objects that are at risk of collision. reach Earth.

Source: National Observatory