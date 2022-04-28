Londrina will have flu and measles vaccination campaign in 20 UBSs

Image: Reproduction/Ncom

The City Hall of Londrina carries out a campaign to vaccinate against measles and flu this Saturday (30). From 8 am to 5 pm, 20 Basic Health Units (UBSs) from all regions of the urban area will be open for application of doses. The service will be on demand, that is, it will not be necessary to book an appointment in advance. (Check the list below).

On the day of the task force, it is enough to have a personal identification document (RG or, in the case of children, birth certificate) and, if possible, the vaccination booklet. Service at these UBSs will be on a first-come, first-served basis; and the measles dose can be given on the same day as the flu vaccine, without the need for breaks.

Anyone who has comorbidities or chronic diseases and is going to receive the flu dose, but does not follow up in the municipal health network, must also have a medical report attesting the disease or the prescription of continuous use medications.

Measles vaccination is being carried out in all health professionals and workers. The dose will also be made available to all children aged 6 months to under 5 years, including those with up-to-date vaccination schedules. The vaccine used is the triple viral vaccine, which protects against measles, rubella and mumps.

The campaign against influenza will launch the second stage, expanding the priority groups, this Saturday (30). In addition to the elderly and health workers and professionals, who are already being immunized, the doses will also be applied to: children from 6 months to under 5 years old; pregnant and postpartum women; teachers; people with chronic diseases and comorbidities; people with permanent disabilities; security and rescue force professionals; truck drivers; workers in collective, road and passenger transport; members of the Armed Forces, employees of the prison system, people deprived of their liberty, adolescents and young people in compliance with socio-educational measures.

ÇCheck out the UBSs that will be open for Saturday’s collective effort (30):

East Region:

Armindo Guazzi – Avenida São João, 4321

Marabá – Rua das Goiabeiras, 385

Lindóia – Rua das Maritacas, 1800

South region:

Cafezal – Abraham Lincoln Street, 65

Itapoã – Rua Benedito José Theodoro, 258

União da Vitória – Rua Dezenove de Abril, 55

Eldorado – Rua Tertuliano, 800

Pizza – Rua Veneza, 546

West Region:

Panissa – Olympic Gymnastics Street, 195

Santiago – Rua Aracy Soares dos Santos, 100

Alvorada – Rua Poços de Caldas, 85

Santa Rita – Rua Ângelo Gaiotto, 150

Central region:

Guanabara – Rua Montevideo, 605

Downtown – Rua Senador Souza Naves, 754

Vila Casoni – Avenida Dez de Dezembro, 580

North region:

Parigot de Souza – Avenida Saul Elkind, 4255

Padovani – Rua André Buck, 585

João Paz – Rua Francisco Marques de Oliveira, 800

Aquiles Stenghel – Rua Vergílio Perin, 815

Milton Gavetti – Av. Humberto Puiguari Coutinho, 360

