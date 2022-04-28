Man is bitten several times by venomous spiders while sleeping

At 55 years old, coach Russell Davies is living a very unpleasant situation in his apartment in the Southborough region of Kent, England. That’s because, according to the BBC, the man is being the victim of a spider infestation.

A resident of the place since 2020, when he came out of the homeless situation, Davies noticed strange stings spread over his body a week after moving into the apartment. From that time on, he has been stung over a hundred times by “false widows”.

“I’m in pain. It feels like when I wince, I have shards of glass all over my body where I’ve been bitten,” Davies narrated. About nine months ago, when he discovered that the spider infestation was the cause of the many wounds on his body, he contacted the company responsible for the apartments.

Faced with the complaint, however, the Clarion Housing Association stated that it is the residents’ responsibility to carry out pest control in the apartments. The problem is that, according to Davies, he had to take drastic measures to keep from getting stung again.

Image: Reproduction/ Russell Davies

“I’ve been sleeping in a tent for about a week and a half. During the day, I’m looking for spiders,” said the technician. “My mind is constantly on edge because I’m always looking for webs and spiders. I don’t want to live like this.”

According to the BBC, the so-called “false widow” is the most venomous spider in all of Britain. Owner of a wasp-like sting, it contains a venom that can cause adverse reactions in some people.

“I started noticing the bites, and then cracks in the chest and arms, which were almost like injuries. I didn’t know what they were at the time,” Davies recalled to the BBC. “When I found the spiders on my property, 15 months had passed and I was what you would call a sleeping spider’s feast.”

“I don’t know if I got all of them. This is the scary part for me. I don’t sleep very well at the moment, as this entered my mind after I was bitten in my sleep,” commented the technician.

According to the resident, who had to quit his job as a chef due to the condition of his skin, the Clarion Housing Association came to smoke the hallways and common areas of the building after the case, but refused to fumigate his apartment.

Faced with the case, a spokesperson for the company stated that “we understand how unpleasant pests can be”, but pointed out that the resident was “correctly informed that, under the terms of his lease, it is his responsibility to deal with this infestation of pests”.

“Clarion’s pest control experts are hired to deal with issues in community spaces, but we asked them to review Mr. Davies’ situation and they gave him some practical advice on how he can resolve the situation.” representative.