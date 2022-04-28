more than 400 reports of sexual violence by Russian troops since early April

The Ukrainian support hotlines for victims of sexual violence have already received more than 400 calls about cases of rape of women and children by the Russian invaders since the end of March and the liberation of the Kiev region (1 and 14 April) – the announcement was made by the human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian Parliament Lyudmyla Denisova quoted by ‘Kyiv Independent’.

“These people have serious psychological wounds and are often reluctant to testify about their experience to the police,” explained Denisova. “Many suffered memory loss from the trauma of the attack. They only remember the beginning and the end of the tragedy.”

The official noted that the complaints come not only from the liberated regions but also from the occupied territories, as soon as communication is established in these areas.

“There are two characteristics of these crimes,” Denisova pointed out. “The first is that the criminals are young people between 20 and 25 years old. That is, those who grew up in Putin’s government, in his propaganda. The second is that they do it publicly. It is necessarily done in front of other people and groups, so that others can see how the victim is degraded.”

According to Denisova, it is now impossible to estimate the scale of sexual crimes committed by Russian forces during the occupation, as victims’ reluctance to testify could further complicate matters, but warned of the need for massive psychological support for victims of violence. as “primal”, he concluded.