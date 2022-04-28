Myths and Truths About Type 2 Diabetes That No One Tells You

Almost 17 million people have diabetes in Brazil, according to official data from health authorities. It is estimated that by 2030, Brazil will have 21.5 million adults (between 20 and 79 years old) who have the disease. Although it is a very common disease, there are still myths about type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease.

First, it is worth noting that poor diet, stress and sedentary lifestyle are the main causes of the disease, which especially affects obese people. However, even being so frequent, type 2 diabetes considerably reduces the quality of life and still causes a series of sequels for patients. More than that, untreated diabetes can progress to death.

After all, what is type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes?

Today, in fact, science considers that there are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes. In addition to these, there is also pre-diabetes, where patients almost always develop the disease and already need to start drug treatment.

Type 1 diabetes can be considered the most serious and also the least common. About 5% of the population lives with this disease. The body stops producing insulin and can no longer regulate/lower blood sugar levels.

Gestational diabetes occurs only in pregnant women and is characterized by high blood glucose/sugar ratio. At the end of pregnancy, this picture ends up disappearing.

Finally, type 2 diabetes is the most common of all and is characterized by insulin resistance. The body has difficulty removing sugar from the bloodstream.

Type 2 Diabetes Myths: Is Sugar the Cause?

Excess sugar in the diet actually favors the onset of type 2 diabetes. However, the main cause lies in metabolic relationships and excess weight. As sugar makes you fat, it is possible to establish a relationship, but this is not definitive.

By the way, don’t think that only overweight people will develop type 2 diabetes. In fact, thin people can also develop the disease. Localized fat greatly increases the chances of having the disease.

Symptoms of diabetes (most common):

Constant urge to urinate; Constant and insatiable thirst; persistent bad breath Blurry vision often; Extremities (hands and feet) are easily numb; Healing takes forever to complete; You are losing weight and do not understand why; Sleeps a lot, but is always tired.

Always look for a specialist doctor to perform the exams and start some treatment, if necessary. Be sure to make frequent annual consultations.