Nurse who worked at Kiss nightclub inspires SUS program – 04/28/2022 – Daily life

Nurse Patrícia Bueno, 36, was one of the first health professionals to arrive at the Kiss nightclub in the early hours of the fire that ended the lives of 242 young people in Santa Maria (RS), in 2013. More than nine years later, she maintains contact with most of the victims’ families and accompanied, alongside them, all phases of the lawsuit and the trial that culminated in the conviction of four defendants in December 2021.

Calls and messages exchanged at Christmas and Father’s or Mother’s Day are a common habit, but especially on January 27, the date of the fateful episode that Patrícia says left deep marks in her life as well, despite not having met any victims.

But it’s not just on specific dates that the nurse talks to those she calls “my sweethearts”. “I created a deeper bond of friendship with at least ten families, going to their house to talk about life. It was a loving relationship that came out of great trauma.”

A registered nurse at the Santa Maria Municipal Health Department since 2011, Patrícia has a specialization with an emphasis on mental health. Currently, she works on the family strategy of a gas station in the city.

From the dawn of the fire onwards, Patrícia began to dedicate part of her life to those desperate parents working for hours, after her shift at the city hall, on the second floor of the CAPs (Psychosocial Care Center) where volunteers, including nurses, psychologists and doctors , offered 24-hour service.

The professional reports how the help to family members was concentrated in the Municipal Sports Center, Farrezão, where the bodies were. “We gave psychological and clinical support, including electrocardiogram. We avoided giving medication for them to live the moment of mourning. But many parents freaked out, they couldn’t stand the pain”, says the municipal servant.

As the months passed, what Patricia did least was her work as a nurse. “I started to give hugs, support and listen to them. The nurse left and the human being came in to welcome.”

For housewife Marise Dias de Oliveira, 58, Patrícia became a reference even for vaccination against Covid-19. “She was 99% with us. Her presence was remarkable for me and my husband. I love Patricia, she is wonderful”, says Marise, who lost her only child, Lucas Dias de Oliveira, 20 years old.

As an employee of the city hall, Patricia provided care to family members for six months. After that period, she returned to work exclusively in the general health of the municipality. But she couldn’t help but support those she lived with at the worst times of their lives.

Some relatives got together and formed, still in 2013, the AVTSM (Association of Relatives of Victims and Survivors of the Santa Maria Tragedy) to demand the investigation of the causes that led to the tragic event and the accountability of those involved.

Demonstrations became routine in the city on the 27th of each month to demand justice. Some protested against the authorities, whom many blamed for the fire. Patricia, of course, was there at those times too.

But the presence of a municipal employee aroused suspicion, especially the retired military officer Sérgio da Silva, 58, who lost his son Augusto Sérgio Krauspenhar da Silva, who was 20 years old and studying law.

“In the beginning these people [da saúde] suffered at our hand, because we were angry, I was upset. We understood that Patricia, as an employee of the city hall, was not welcome.”

But Silva reports the transformation in the relationship. “Even when we were aloof, she remained by our side, as well as other team professionals, who always treated us with great affection”, says the retired military, president of AVTSM between 2015 and 2019.

He admits that it took him three years to trust Patricia. “She understood our revolt and gave up everything to take care of us. When we get to know her better, we relax. Today, she is my comrade, my friend, she is Paty. She is everything to me and my family”, says Silva, who recently moved from Santa Maria to Santa Catarina.

Patrícia also followed the judicial process from the beginning to the ten days of the trial. “We took our psychological support, but also blood pressure gauges and oximeters, because there were anxiety attacks and a lot of tears.”

For the psychoanalyst Volnei Dasoler, who until last year was the coordinator of the Santa Maria Acolhe program, which assists victims of the Kiss nightclub, Patrícia’s work was extraordinary.

“She is the emblematic figure in psychosocial care. She has worked since the beginning of Acolhe and has accompanied families over the years.”

Improvisation became a SUS service

A work that started improvised in the face of the great catastrophe in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul became an exclusive reception for the families of the victims and the 636 survivors. After six months, it became an integrated service to the SUS.

The Acolhe Santa Maria program was born there, which began to care for patients with major traumas unrelated to the fire. “Kiss was a disaster of high proportions. Santa Maria was not structured to receive the consequences of this type of event. Numerous actions were created”, says Dassoler.

The psychoanalyst explains that the service with volunteers took place in the two months with the supervision of the city hall. But from then on, according to him, it was noticed that there was an impact on the city and the conclusion was reached that the service should be maintained.

He noticed the movement of people who had their private dramas not accepted by the health network. “They were going through acute suffering and their cases were not the CAPs profile. This type of assistance was lacking.“

The psychoanalyst says that an emergency contract was made and Acolhe Saúde, currently Santa Maria Acolhe, was created. “It was a program built between the municipality and the association of parents and victims.”

Acolhe became a reference in other tragedies, such as the Chapecoense plane crash, which killed 71 in 2016. “We stayed in the city for five days supporting the team that cared for family members”, says Patrícia, who was part of the team with Dassoler.

Acolhe also provided remote support to professionals who treated victims of the dam failure in Mariana (MG) in 2015, which left 18 dead and one missing.

In 2014, Patrícia, the team and some family members from Kiss were in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the tenth anniversary of the fire at the República Cromagnon nightclub, which left 194 dead, a disaster that began in a similar way to that of Santa Maria, when musicians set off fireworks.