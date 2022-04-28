Paxlovid: How the WHO-approved Covid-19 drug works | Health

Reproduction: commons – 04/27/2022 Paxlovid, drug against Covid-19

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended Paxlovid, an antiviral drug developed by Pfizer, for people considered at risk with mild or moderate cases of Covid-19. It is one of the first drugs developed specifically to fight the Sars-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes the disease, and it reduced hospitalizations by about 89% in clinical studies.

Authorized in a number of countries, such as Brazil, the antiviral had a favorable opinion from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) and is now undergoing a public consultation, which ends today, to receive evidence and contributions from the society about its inclusion in the public network.

In Brazil, the antiviral was approved by Anvisa for emergency use at the end of March, when the director of the agency Meiruze Freitas stated that “the world is waiting with hope and urgency for effective, easily accessible therapies that allow the wide treatment of Covid. -19”.

The drug is the first approved for mild cases to prevent hospitalization and death from the disease. Countries such as the United States, Canada, China, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and Mexico, in addition to the European drug agency, have also given the green light for the treatment.

Aimed at people who are at increased risk of progression to severe Covid-19 – such as the elderly, the immunosuppressed and people with comorbidities – the new drug is a combination of two pills that are packaged and administered together: nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. The first, produced especially for Sars-CoV-2 in record time, works by inhibiting the part of the virus responsible for its replication within the human body.

“Nirmatrelvir works by blocking the Sars-CoV-2 type 3C protease, an enzyme used by the virus in its replication cycle, thus preventing the progression of the Covid-19 infection in the human body”, explains infectious disease specialist José Valdez Madruga, leader of clinical studies of the CRT-DST/AIDS, in São Paulo, one of the centers of studies of the antiviral in Brazil.

He explains that nirmatrelvir is administered together with ritonavir – another drug that is used to inhibit the liver’s drug-metabolizing system and make the new antiviral stay longer in the body and act stronger. Ritonavir is already used to fight other viruses, such as HIV, due to its potentiating effect on treatments.

Research with Paxlovid began in the world in March 2021 spread across countries such as the USA, Brazil, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Thailand and Turkey. The first results, published in the scientific journal The New England of Journal Medicine on the 14th, showed a treatment efficacy of 89% to reduce hospitalizations for Covid-19 in adults in a risk group who had not been vaccinated or previously infected with the disease. .

According to Anvisa, the indication is that treatment begins as soon as possible after a positive diagnosis for Covid-19, within a maximum period of five days after the onset of symptoms. The administration of the drug, which depends on a doctor’s prescription, also lasts for a period of five days.

For Valdez Madruga, the incorporation of the drug into the SUS is important and can help to further reduce the serious cases of Covid-19 in the country. He highlights that, although the clinical studies responsible for the results took place at an earlier stage of the pandemic, the expectation is that the treatment remains effective against new forms of the virus that causes the disease.

“The studies were carried out before the appearance of the Ômicron variant, but possibly the drug does have an effect for it and other variants”, says the infectologist.

According to Pfizer, laboratory tests conducted in January showed that the antiviral remained effective in fighting the replication of the virus in its most recent mutation, Ômicron. In a statement, the drugmaker said that the treatment “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations much greater than the amount needed to prevent the variant from replicating in cells.”