Pequeno Príncipe Hospital temporarily closes SUS emergency care in Curitiba | Paraná

The Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, in Curitiba, closed this Thursday (28) temporarily the emergency care of the Unified Health System (SUS) of the institution. According to the hospital, the measure takes place in view of the high demand of patients with respiratory diseases.

According to the hospital’s deputy technical director, Victor Horácio, the restriction does not have an exact time to come to an end.

“The suspension depends on us being able to raise the children who are hospitalized in the emergency room. This should not have a right time, but I believe that by the end of the afternoon we can open again”, he said.

The hospital also reinforced that emergency care in the health insurance ward remains in operation, as well as the institution’s beds.

In a note, Pequeno Príncipe also highlighted that it attends to medium and high complexity cases, but that the first path of care by the SUS must be a basic unit or Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

Only after this first search, according to the institution, should patients be redirected to the hospital.

“Guidance is what we pass on to the population is that in the presence of symptoms that justify medical care, at first, seek UBSs and UPAs and, through referral, is that they come to the hospital”, oriented the deputy director.

According to the deputy director, the high demand for care was noticed in the last two months at the institution.

“We had in the last two months an increase of approximately 60% in the demand for the hospital. Which meant that this morning we had approximately 16 children hospitalized in the emergency care unit”, he said.