Porsche 911 Sport Classic only 1,250 and will come to BR

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic is yet another collectible product that the German brand puts on the world market and will only have 1,250 copies.

However, part of this will come to Brazil, but in quantity and price not yet revealed by Porsche.

Based on the 997 generation introduced in 2009, the appearance of this 992 model was inspired by the original 1964 911, including the 1972 911 Carrera RS.

Developed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the 911 Sport Classic celebrates the past, especially the 60s and 70s, with a well-crafted edition for the most enthusiastic customers and collectors.

Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic, says: “The Heritage Design models represent the most exciting concepts in Porsche’s product strategy.”

Fabig adds: “This unique approach sees the Style Porsche design department work with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to reinterpret iconic 911 models and equipment from the 1950s to the 1980s and to revive the design features of those decades.”

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic will give buyers an exclusive chronograph made by Porsche Design. The development of this edition also spawned the Heritage Design Classic package, which will have elements of the Sport Classic available for other versions of the 911.

To return to the past, the Porsche 911 Sport Classic has a wide body like the classic 911 Turbo, as well as an airfoil inspired by the Carrera RS 2.7 and a roof lined with double bubble material.

Porsche also used the Fashion Gray color of the old Porsche 356 and Michael Mauer, vice president of Style Porsche, says: “The new 911 Sport Classic is the first vehicle to feature the Sport Gray Metallic livery”.

Mauer concludes: “’Grey’ never disappoints; It’s always striking and interesting.” The 911 Sport Classic will also be available in solid black, metallic agate gray, metallic gentian blue or Paint to Sample, with triple stripes.

Inside, the classic Pepita pattern is on the doors and seats, while the upholstery in two-tone semi-aniline leather, black/classic cognac.

Mechanically, the engine is a six-cylinder boxer with two turbos, reaching 550 horsepower.

Porsche will announce prices and delivery times ahead, but guarantees that pre-sales will begin in the first half of the year.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic – Photo gallery