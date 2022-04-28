PUBG Mobile has already banned over 8 million accounts in 2022; see reasons | Shoot games

Punishments were not limited to PUBG Mobile accounts only. About 72,000 devices and 53,000 ads with more than 99 million followers and views were also banned by Tencent. Additionally, advertisements for illegal programs on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube were also removed.

High ban numbers in PUBG Mobile are nothing new. After all, in 2021 alone, more than 59 million accounts were blocked, mainly due to the use of cheating. The wave of bans in the first quarter of 2022 was no different, with different types of illegal programs being detected again. See the table below for a list of the main reasons for bans: