Putin threatens countries that help Ukraine and attacks weapons donated to the country

Russian leader said he will give a ‘fulminating response’ to any external intervention and that he will not hesitate to resort to his most modern weaponry.

The day after Western countries met to discuss a new shipment of arms to the Ukrainethe Russian president, Vladimir Putinthreatened any nation that tried to intervene in the military operation launched by the Russia on the 24th of February. “If anyone intends to intervene from abroad in the current events, creating unacceptable threats of a strategic nature for us, he must know that our response will be withering,” Putin said before the Russian parliament. He also stressed that he will not hesitate to resort to his most modern weapon, an intercontinental ballistic missile with nuclear capability. This weapon was successfully tested on Wednesday, the 20th, and, according to the head of state, will be used to reinforce the military potential of the Russian Armed Forces, and will make “those who threaten our country with unbridled and aggressive rhetoric think twice,” he said. “You will have nothing to do. It is a unique weapon,” Putin said referring to any Western attempt to combat the missile.

None of the Western representatives has commented on this statement so far. However, after three months of war, countries are less hesitant to support Ukraine with weapons to resist Moscow’s attacks. THE Germany, for example, changed its policy for the second time and informed that it will send heavy weapons so that the country can continue defending itself. That decision came just hours after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned of the real risk of a Third World War.

Russian actions to combat Ukraine’s ways to continue defending itself have already been carried out. On Wednesday morning, the 27th, Russia announced that it had destroyed a “large amount” of weapons that Western countries had delivered to Ukrainians. The attacks hit the hangars of an aluminum factory in Zaporizhzhia, the ministry said in a statement, which did not name the types of weapons destroyed. The conflict, which has entered its third month, is increasingly intense in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Russia is concentrating its military efforts, and there are already indications that it could affect western Europe, after several explosions in Transnistria, the region of Moldova that a general from the forces of Russia’s central military district said the country intends to control.