Russian airline Aeroflot suspended from Skyteam alliance

Aeroflot had its participation in the SkyTeam airline alliance suspended on Wednesday (27), due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Aeroflot has been a member of SkyTeam since 2006.

Skyteam was the last major airline alliance to be created at the turn of the millennium. Its founding members were Aeromexico, Air France, Delta Air Lines and Korean Air. Delta had already canceled its codeshare with Aeroflot in February.

In a press release, the alliance said: “SkyTeam and Aeroflot have agreed to temporarily suspend the airline’s SkyTeam membership. We are working to limit the impact to customers and will inform those affected by any changes to SkyTeam benefits and services.”.





A similar announcement was made earlier this month by S7 Airlines, also from Russia, and Oneworld, as reported by AEROIN. The airline has suspended its codeshare agreement, passenger benefits and other alliance treaties.

At the time, Oneworld commented that it does not expect the decision to have much impact on passengers, as Russian planes are banned from flying to many international destinations where alliance members are based.

The European Union and the UK allege that Russian airlines pose a security risk because of Western sanctions on aircraft parts and have placed Aeroflot and S7 Airlines on an “Air Safety List” of airlines banned from flying in the US. your airspace.





