Saturday is the D-day for vaccination against influenza and measles in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Posted on 04/27/2022 17:04.

Photo: Thiago Paixão/ Secom

wake up city

The D-day of vaccination against influenza (influenza) and measles (triple viral) will be this Saturday, 30, in all health units in the urban and rural areas of Feira de Santana. The doses can be applied simultaneously, as recommended by the Ministry of Health. The application takes place from 7 am to 4 pm – check the list of audiences at the end of the article.

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present the identity document, vaccination book and the SUS card. In addition, those who have comorbidities must submit a medical report. In the case of professionals who are part of the priority group, proof of employment relationship is required.

It is worth noting that the measles vaccine will be administered on the day for people aged 5 to 59 years, even if they have been vaccinated recently.

“Due to the pandemic, many people stopped taking important vaccines and that’s why we are giving greater emphasis to this campaign, so that vaccine coverage is expanded”, explains the coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance, Carlita Correia.

Check the list of priority groups:

THE FLU

The following can be vaccinated against the flu: Elderly (+ 60 years); Health Workers; Children (6 months to 5 years); pregnant women; Puerperal women (up to 45 days postpartum); Indian people; teachers; People with Comorbidities; Public transport workers; Professionals from the Armed Forces, Security and Rescue Forces; Employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System; Population deprived of liberty adolescents and young people in socio-educational measures.

MEASLES

The immunizer is aimed at children aged 6 months to 4 years (up to 11 months and 29 days), and health professionals. Both groups have indiscriminate immunization, that is, even if they have already been vaccinated, they must receive the dose again.

The information is from Secom of Feira de Santana.

