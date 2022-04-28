See how to do beginner and advanced physical exercises, according to professional guidance

One of the main measures to prevent hypertension, which according to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, affects more than 30% of Brazilians, is the regular practice of physical activities. The disease, which causes an increase in blood pressure in the walls of the arteries of the human body, altering the functions of organs such as the heart and brain, can be prevented and controlled with frequent physical exercise.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation is for people to do at least 150 minutes of intense physical activity per week. “The results are always better when the frequency of practice of the activity is higher. This also applies when we are talking about blood pressure control”, says Lucas Florêncio, technical manager of Grupo Smart Fit.

The cardiologist and specialist in sports medicine, Marcelo Baboghluian, explains that physical activity can, in the case of mild and moderate hypertensives, not only control but also decrease blood pressure. “If she is not able to bring the pressure to the desired levels, it will certainly help to reduce the amount and need for medication,” he says in a note.

See exercises indicated for hypertensive patients

From the specific training program for hypertensive patients developed by Smart Fit, we list the exercises recommended by the gym for hypertensive patients to start taking care of themselves, from the comfort of home.

“For home training, we prepared a series with five exercises. The recommendation is that beginners do up to two sets, intermediate up to three and advanced up to four. Each exercise should last 40 seconds, with a 20-second break between them and a longer break of two and a half minutes between sets,” says the expert.

beginner training

Squat

– Move your feet far enough apart to keep them in line with your hips;

– Imagine that you are sitting on a chair: bend your knees, slightly lift your butt and make the lowering movement;

– Pay attention to the arms: the upper limbs help in the execution of the squat. Point your elbows to the floor and slightly back, aligning your shoulder blades and spine. In order not to flex the hips excessively and overload the lower back, pay attention to projecting the chest towards the floor;

– Keep the abdomen well contracted throughout the process, both descending and ascending;

– Finally, extend your legs to return to the starting position.

floor pelvic lift



– Lie on your back with your legs bent and your feet firmly on the floor. The arms are at the sides of the torso, with the palm facing the floor;

– Then the glutes are contracted and raise the hips, pushing the floor with the heels of the feet;

– Stay in this position for a few seconds and then come down slowly, without touching the floor. The glutes must be contracted. Thus, we raise the hips again until completing the series.

Closed push-up with knees on the floor

– In the same position as the traditional push-up, keep the palm of the hand closer to the chest, but still in line with the wrist, elbow and shoulders;

– Bend your elbows to bring your chest closer to the floor and then extend them. With your knees on the floor, keep in line and lower your body, bringing your chest towards the floor and bending your arm at 90°. The hip must follow the movement of flexion of the trunk and the feet are crossed in the air.

Alternate oblique abduction feet on the floor



– First, lie on your back on a smooth surface, preferably on a mat. Then, bend your legs, position one of your arms behind your neck, while the other should be extended by your side. The arm you are going to position should be the opposite of the leg that was bent;

– Raise your torso as if you wanted to touch the elbow of the bent arm on the leg that is raised. It is not necessary to touch the two, the objective is to flex the abdomen in order to work both the central part and the sides.

advance

– Standing up, open your chest wide and contract your abdomen;

– Hands are in front of the body, at chest height and together. So you can balance yourself. Take a big step forward with one leg. The back foot is in a half pointe. Bend the knee of the back leg and lower towards the floor, lowering the hip. Both knees bend at a 90 degree angle. Climb up again and collect the front leg, returning to the starting position;

– Repeat the movement alternating legs.

advanced training

Jump squat

– Stand with your feet parallel and shoulder-width apart. Keep your knees bent and your hands behind your head or in front of your body;

– Do the squat movement, keeping your back straight and moving your hips back until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Then jump up, fully extending your legs, and return to the floor, controlling the movement when it comes to squatting again.

Flexion in dorsal decubitus

– Lie on your back, with your belly up, put a mat on your feet so you can slide;

– Place both feet close to the buttocks, both feet to the buttocks subject and the hips will rise. The hip will be suspended in the air. Then push the mat forward by extending your knees and then bending them without letting your hips touch the floor.

Open + closed push-up

– Lie on your stomach, supporting your hands on the floor, on the side of the shoulder line. Contract your abdomen and support the balls of your feet on the floor;

– Extend your elbows, raising your body with your feet flat on the floor, leaving your spine straight and aligned with your torso. The whole body must move together as one piece;

– Flex your elbows and return your chest almost touching the floor, still with your torso straight and your feet on the ground. Pause below and repeat the previous movement.

slow boxer abduction

– Lie on your back, place both hands behind your head leaving both elbows wide open, hips and knees at 90º;

– Cross the right elbow on the left knee, at this moment the right leg must be extended and the left leg bent;

– Return your elbow to the floor, extend your right leg and restart the movement now with your left arm and right knee.

plyometric lunge

– After getting into the traditional lunge pose, squat with a step forward, forming a 90° angle;

– Keep your hips and shoulders aligned, extend your knee to propel yourself up, being able to fall into the same starting position, changing the base of the body, alternating sides.

According to Florêncio, strength training contributes a lot to the control of hypertension, since post-exercise hypotension (lower pressure) can often last more than 24 hours.

The fundamental thing, at home or at the gym, is that each person always observes the limits of their body, respecting the intervals between exercises, which need to be done with moderate and comfortable intensity. It is worth mentioning the importance of a pre-activity medical evaluation, especially for hypertensive patients, it is essential.

