SpaceX capsule docks at the International Space Station with the first black woman who will be part of a crew on a long-term mission | Science

The International Space Station received four astronauts (three from NASA, from the United States, and one from the European Space Agency) this Wednesday (27) who arrived in a SpaceX capsule. The mission that arrived is Crew-4.
The arrival takes place two days after the departure of a team to return to Earth.
The Dragon capsule arrived less than 16 hours after the launch took place in Florida at a NASA launch center at Cape Canaveral.
This was one of SpaceX’s fastest flights to the International Space Station.
The maneuver to “park” the capsule took place about 420 kilometers from the Pacific Ocean, according to NASA.
Mission Crew 4 took off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:52 am local time (4:52 am GMT) — Photo: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA
- Kjell Lindgren, 49, NASA flight commander;
- Bob Hines, 47, a NASA mission pilot;
- Jessica Watkins, 33, a NASA mission specialist;
- Samantha Cristoforetti, 45, Italian European Space Agency.
Watkins is the first black woman to join the ISS crew.
After leaning the capsule against the station, team members began checking for leaks and checking the pressurization of the passage between the capsule and the station. This is the preparation for opening the entrance hatch.
The station already has seven occupants. Four of them (three Americans and one German) will return to Earth in early May. In addition to them, there are three Russian cosmonauts.
This is the fourth team of astronauts that SpaceX has taken to the space station since 2020.
Crew-4 on the space station
Crew-4 is expected to carry out hundreds of scientific experiments, including ongoing research into growing soilless plants in space. Another experiment will be to develop an artificial human retina, taking advantage of the ISS’s microgravity environment to help form thin protein films, layer after layer.
This technology “could eventually be used to replace damaged photoreceptor cells in the eyes and potentially restore meaningful vision for millions of people suffering from retinal degenerative diseases,” said NASA scientist Heidi Parris.
Crew-4 astronauts, left to right: Jessica Watson, Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Samantha Cristoforetti — Photo: SpaceX
Most viewed videos from g1 in recent days
American becomes first woman of African descent to participate in long mission in space