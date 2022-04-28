Suu Kyi sentenced to 5 years in prison in Myanmar | World

2 of 2 Myanmar citizens hold a photo of leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the country’s military coup, outside the UN building in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday (2) – Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva

Myanmar citizens hold a photo of leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the country’s military coup, outside a UN building in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday (2) – Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva