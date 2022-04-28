Switzerland bans re-export of Gepard ammunition to Ukraine

Switzerland vetoed the re-export of ammunition used by German Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. Germany intends to send the armored vehicles to Ukraine, the government said on Tuesday.

Germany earlier announced its first delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine to help stave off Russian attacks after weeks of internal and external pressure to do so.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) confirmed a report by broadcaster SRF that it had blocked the shipment of Gepard munitions to Ukraine.

SECO received two requests from Germany to transfer ammunition that it had previously received from Switzerland to Ukraine. One of them concerned the 35 mm ammunition for the Gepard tank. The other concerned 12.7mm ammunition, the agency said in response to a query.

“Both German requests on munitions received from Switzerland in relation to transfers to Ukraine were answered negatively with reference to Swiss neutrality and the mandatory criteria for rejecting Swiss war material legislation,” SECO said.

SRF said it was unclear what ammunition Germany was sending to Ukraine along with the Gepards, following the Swiss veto.

Switzerland abandoned the previous practice and adopted EU sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for invading Ukraine, but said that its neutrality does not allow the supply of weapons for use in conflict zones.

Last month, she rejected Poland’s request for arms to help neighboring Ukraine.

Switzerland generally requires recipient countries to declare that they will not re-export war material without permission.

SOURCE: Euronews