Teenager gets pregnant after rape, says psychologist

A 14-year-old girl who was gang-raped by members of the Russian army in Bucha, Ukraine, became pregnant after the abuse, said psychologist Oleksandra Kvitko, who told the story on Svoboda radio with the consent of the girl’s parents. She works on the ombudsman’s hotline for psychological care.

Today marks the 64th day of the invasion of Ukraine, with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry saying in its report that Russian forces are “increasing the pace of the offensive operation”.

According to the psychologist, the victim’s family plans to continue the pregnancy after the doctors who treated her warned that an abortion now could prevent her from becoming pregnant in the future.

In total, the psychologist says she currently works with five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 who became pregnant due to rapes committed by Russian soldiers.

As of Tuesday, the hotline for cases of this type had received 103 complaints in the newly liberated territories, she said. Victims include not only women, but also men and young children. The youngest victim she works with is 10 years old.

Director of the Civil Liberties Center of Ukraine, Oleksandra Matviychuk, pointed out another problem on social media. According to her, in Poland, where many Ukrainian women go as refugees in the midst of the conflict, the legislation on abortion is very strict.

“Ukrainian women who were raped by Russians and left in Poland cannot have abortions there. Under Polish law, abortion is allowed in the case of rape, but there is still no criminal prosecution. Psychologists in Poland are convincing her that a new life is wonderful. They destroy both of their lives,” she said.