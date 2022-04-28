Unannounced, Sony support says PS Plus prepaid cards intentionally won’t work

Facebook

We reported yesterday that users were reporting problems redeeming PS Plus codes. According to reports, an error message appears after entering the code in the PS Store.

Now, according to Push Square, Sony’s support department appears to be confirming that the company has turned off the ability to redeem prepaid PS Plus cards to avoid accumulating subscriptions. This is presumably because PS Plus and PS Now subscribers will be upgraded to PS Plus Premium for the duration of their longest membership.

A support email explains: “I have verified the voucher, your account and I can conclude that, as of now, there is a temporarily disabled function for PS Plus/PS Now subscriptions that does not allow stacking of any of the already active subscriptions. This is only temporary and as soon as we have more details we will let our players know. For more information on what’s new for the new release of our service, check out our blog.”

That is, without any prior notice, prepaid PS Plus plan cards are no longer working. To date, it is still possible to buy cards from a variety of stores. So, be careful when purchasing this type of card to avoid headaches.