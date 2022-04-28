Use of contraceptive patch allows swimming and going to the beach; learn more – 04/27/2022

Time passes and with that many things change, contraceptive methods are modernized, but they never go out of style, since family planning has been part of relationships between people in some way since ancient times.

The first methods described were uncomfortable and with many side effects, there is a description of the use of crocodile poop, gum, honey, animal tripe, animal bone IUD, fermented dough, until in August 1960 the first pill was launched. contraceptive in the United States.

Regardless of the contraceptive method, it is worth remembering that all options, hormonal or not, include some kind of attitude, commitment or compromise. Whether with the schedule, which requires discipline and abstinence in specific periods; condoms, which some people are uncomfortable using for various reasons; even hormonal methods, which have undesirable side effects in many situations.

All of them have positive and negative points, none is flawless, but all, if used correctly, help in programming for a pregnancy at the desired time, and most of them do not provide any benefit other than contraception.

This constant search for an alternative method allowed in the beginning of the 21st century the creation of the contraceptive patch, which can be placed on the skin in a hairless region, such as the buttocks, abdomen and inner region of the arm.

To reduce the chances of failure, it is necessary that the adhesive is well fixed to the skin, without the use of makeup, creams and oils where the implant will be applied. If properly applied, activities such as bathing, going to the beach, swimming pool, physical exercise and swimming can be done without problems, just observing if there is any change in the patch.

The patch must be changed every seven days for 3 weeks, totaling 21 days of use, followed by a seven-day break, so it will act by blocking one of the hormones that acts directly on ovulation, as well as making it difficult for sperm to reach the tube. . As a side effect, it is possible to observe breast pain, nausea and vomiting, headache, fatigue, oily skin and irregular uterine bleeding.

The patch method is a good option, but in some cases it is contraindicated, such as: current or past thrombophlebitis, thromboembolic disorders, history of deep vein thrombophlebitis or thromboembolic disorders, cerebrovascular or coronary artery disease, heart valve disease with complications, severe hypertension, migraine, diagnosed or suspected breast, endometrial, ovarian and uterine bleeding of unknown cause.

If used correctly, the possibility of an unwanted pregnancy is approximately 1% (1 pregnancy per 100 people who use it per year). Delays in changing, use in the wrong place, with products such as oils and creams are some reasons that can affect the effectiveness of the method and people weighing over 90 kilos should talk to their doctor beforehand, as this can be another reason for reduced effectiveness. .

Currently in Brazil we have only one contraceptive patch manufacturer, which can be purchased in pharmacies with the guidance of a doctor or health professional and as all contraceptive methods, as mentioned, have collateral risks and benefits, each of them must be evaluated and thought out by those who will use it.

