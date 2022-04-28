War in Ukraine: Why Russia Says There Is ‘Serious’ World War 3 Risk

Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the risk of a Third World War: “The danger is serious, real. It cannot be underestimated.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was a “serious” risk of World War III as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a TV interview with Russia’s Channel One on Monday (25/4), Lavrov accused the countries of the NATO military alliance of waging a “proxy” war in Ukraine by offering weapons and aid to Ukrainians. This, according to the Russian minister, “throws more gasoline on the fire” — and he said that everything must be done to avoid a Third World War.

Lavrov was asked about a statement made by US President Joe Biden that a nuclear conflict must be avoided.

“The risks are very significant [de uma Terceira Guerra]. I don’t want to artificially inflate it,” Lavrov said, according to a transcript on the Russian Foreign Ministry website. “The danger is serious, real. It cannot be underestimated.”

