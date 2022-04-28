WhatsApp: Messages scheduled to be deleted can be kept

THE Whatsapp is testing new features to be implemented on the stable platform. Among the novelties is the option that allows the user to save a message that is programmed to be automatically deleted.

However, the opposite procedure will also be valid. A group member can undo the action by simply deleting the message for everyone. The new feature was revealed in the beta version of the Whatsapp for iOS and Android.

It is worth mentioning that the messenger currently allows you to activate the option to automatically delete messages within a period of 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days, both in private chats and in groups.

However, regarding the new functionality, it is not known whether temporary messages will only be enabled by administrators in the case of a group, and it is not possible for another member to reverse the operation.

However, according to the resource’s disclosure, when you click on the message you want to keep, the Whatsapp sends the following information: “This message will not disappear from this chat. Anyone can reverse the save.”

On the other hand, when trying to reverse the action, the messenger warns: “That message would have disappeared. Not keeping it will erase it for everyone.” However, it is important to note that the information was released by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

New in react to messages feature

The messenger recently released a feature that allows users to react to messages. The news was announced in January of this year, however, it seems that the company already wants to improve the tool.

According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, there is a new update (2.22.10.9) of the application by the Google Play Beta Program that releases more reactions/emojis to users.

Currently, it is possible to use emojis with a plus sign, heart, crying with laughter, scared, shedding a tear and palms together to react to messages. The new reaction options should be released to messenger testers soon.

The new version has a “+” button that allows you to include or select any emoji available on the keyboard. In this sense, as usual, the most used emojis are likely to be among the first options.