WhatsApp: Users can make group calls with up to 32 people

THE Whatsapp allows users to voice call in a group with a maximum of 32 members. The novelty is part of one of the recent updates to the app for Android and iOS.

Here’s how to call your group friends at once below:

open the Whatsapp; Join a group conversation; At the top left, tap a phone icon; Select the contacts you want to add to the call. You can only select contacts saved in your phonebook; Tap “Voice call” (phone icon) to start the call. Ready!

I’m not able to make a call with up to 32 people

The possibility was freedom this April, in the face of that, if you still can’t perform the procedure, check in your app store if there is no update available for the Whatsapp.

It is possible that the messenger version is not the latest. However, if you can’t update WhatsApp right away, be aware that you can make voice calls with up to eight people.

Can I call 32 people from the Calls tab?

Yes. The procedure can be performed through the “Calls” tab. In practice, just select “New call” and then “New group call”. Finally, indicate the contacts you want to make a group call on WhatsApp.

Does WhatsApp maintain encryption on group calls?

Yes. Like the other actions performed on the messaging platform, group calls with more people also have end-to-end encryption for data protection.

WhatsApp tests several features to hide information for some contacts

THE Whatsapp continues to test new features in order to provide more privacy to its users. According to the specialist website WABetaInfo, tools to hide the “last seen” and “online” status for specific contacts in the application are being tested.

In addition to these features, the messenger intends to make some changes to the privacy settings of the users’ biography, where the name, caption and profile picture are. Tests are being carried out on the 22.9.0.70 beta version of the messenger for Android and iOS.

What’s New in “Last Seen”

The “Last Seen” shows the time of the user’s last access to the application. However, in some cases, for security and privacy reasons, users prefer to hide this information from all their contacts.

However, the new tool brings the option to hide this information for specific people. Thus, it is not necessary to prevent the preview of the feature for all contacts in the app.

It is important to note that the “Last Seen” is different from the “Online” status. However, both are being tested to allow the user to adjust sharing in three layers: “All My Contacts”, “My Contacts Except” and “Share to Only”.