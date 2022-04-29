10 changes in your body that could indicate you have ovarian cancer

The ovary is a fundamental part of the female reproductive system. The growth of cancer cells in the ovaries is one of the most common types of cancer, ranking among the 10 types that most affect women.

According to an estimate by the National Cancer Institute (INCA), between 2020 and 2022, 6,650 new cases of ovarian cancer will be diagnosed in Brazil, with an estimated risk of 6.18 cases per 100,000 women. Science is not sure what the causes of this type of cancer are. However, according to the website Meganotícias (in Spanish), it is possible to determine some risk factors, among them:

Older age (the disease is more commonly diagnosed in people over 40 years of age);

Overweight and obesity;

Late motherhood or if you have no children;

The use of hormonal therapies after menopause;

Family history;

Certain fertility treatments for the application of in vitro fertilization (in vitro fertilization);

Cigarette.

Symptoms

The sooner the diagnosis is made, the more chances of getting a better result in the treatment. Therefore, be aware of the following symptoms, especially if you are within the conditions mentioned above:

Abdominal distension;

Abdominal or pelvic pain;

Trouble eating or feeling full, even eating little

Changes in urinary habits, such as a feeling of urgency or an increase in the frequency with which you go to the bathroom.

Excessive tiredness;

Stomach problems;

Back pain;

Pain during sex;

Constipation;

Menstrual changes, such as heavier bleeding or irregularity.

ATTENTION!

In case of suspicion, look for the doctor to carry out corresponding tests and always have an annual checkup with the gynecologist. Also, never use medication without a specialist’s prescription.

