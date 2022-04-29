14-year-old girl becomes pregnant after gang rape by Russian soldiers

A 14-year-old Ukrainian girl is said to have become pregnant after being gang-raped by Russian soldiers. The young woman lives in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev, a city where civilians were found dead with signs of execution after the withdrawal of Putin’s troops.

The case is investigated by psychologist Oleksandra Kvitko, from the National Psychological Association and the Ukrainian Psychoanalytic Association. It is the first pregnancy confirmed after sexual attacks committed by the Russian army.

In this case, the girl’s family decided to proceed with the pregnancy after being informed that an abortion could reduce the chances of getting pregnant in the future – something that science does not confirm.

Oleksandra follows four other suspected cases of minors pregnant after being raped. The youngest victim was only 10 years old.

Families resist filing complaints because of the trauma that the situation represents. Psychologists try to encourage victims to report rape cases for further investigation.

“Girls aged 14, 15, 16 are often raped. After the war, there will be a lot of pregnant teenagers in Ukraine,” explained the psychologist.

As of April 25, Oleksandra has received 101 calls on a hotline used for victims of rape by invading soldiers. For Ukrainian Radio Svoboda, the former Minister of Labor and Social Policy of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova said that 12 cases of pregnancy after sexual assault have already been recorded, but it is believed to be a great underreporting.