$325 million superyacht is taken from Mexico to Fiji, suspected of belonging to Russian oligarch, but still seized | Ukraine and Russia

A superyacht worth an estimated US$325 million was seized in Fiji on suspicion of belonging to a Russian oligarch just last week.

The luxury vessel docked in this Pacific nation on March 19, and is facing a legal dispute over who it belongs to.

This Thursday (28), a judge in this country started a process to identify the luxury ship’s ownership, at the request of the American embassy in Suva.

There are two possible owners, according to a report by the Associated Press, but only one of them would be sanctioned by US authorities after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Who will stay with Amadea?

US authorities are trying to prove that the 106-meter-long superyacht that weighs more than 5 tons belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

Kerimov appeared in February alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and other billionaires as his army’s tanks invaded Ukraine.

He has been targeted by US sanctions since 2018 “for being a government official of the Russian Federation” and also as a member of the Russian parliament.

Kerimov also received punishment from the British government on March 15 this year and from the European Union, which called him “a member of the inner circle of oligarchs” close to Putin.

Russian Senator Suleiman Kerimov, in file image — Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file

However, lawyers representing the vessel’s argue that the real owner is the entrepreneur Eduard Khudainatov.

Khudainatov is the former chairman of Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned oil and gas company – he does not suffer any sanctions from the US or European countries.

Determining Amadea’s real estate is difficult. On paper, the superyacht is registered in the Cayman Islands and is owned by Millemarin Investments, also based in this Caribbean tax haven.

Amadea superyacht moored in a Fiji harbor pictured April 15, 2022 — Photo: Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP

The vessel arrived in Fiji after an 18-day voyage that departed Mexico and crossed the Pacific, according to Reuters news agency.

The specialized portal Luxury Launches reported that the Amadea traveled “at full speed” to evade the surveillance of maritime authorities.