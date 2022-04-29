6 minute gameplay appears on the networks

In early March, Ubisoft confirmed that Insider Program participants would have the opportunity to play the alpha level of Skull & Bones. This Friday (29), a video of the tests appeared on the networks and shows the combat and exploration of the pirate game.

In the six-minute video (see it below), the title takes place in a universe inspired by the Indian Ocean during the golden age of piracy. Players begin their journey as a budding sailor, who aims to become o̶ ̶r̶e̶i̶ ̶d̶o̶s̶ ̶p̶i̶r̶a̶t̶a̶s̶ the most infamous pirate of the seas. Check out:

As you defeat other players, loot treasure, and build your gear in Skull & Bones, you’ll unlock better ships, more crew, and of course, all sorts of cosmetics you can imagine. Seems like a pretty fun progression to conquer.

Also, there is a morale system where you need to keep your crew happy with a good supply of food and water. Of course, you’ll also be able to team up with your friends to sail together, combining the power to complete bigger and increasingly difficult quests.

Skull & Bones will be released in fiscal 2022

In February, Ubisoft updated the community on upcoming releases from the house in the current fiscal year — which ends in March 2023. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull & Bones, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will all arrive in this aforementioned window. Know more!