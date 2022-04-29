911 Sport Classic recalls the past with retro styling and manual transmission

Porsche has officially unveiled the new 911 Sport Classic. The model is the second of four models destined for collectors, which are part of the strategy called Heritage Design.

Only 1,250 numbered units will be manufactured by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the German brand’s personalization and special vehicles division.

According to the manufacturer, the 911 Sport Classic refers to its predecessor, which was presented in 2009 and was based on the 997. In both models, the source of inspiration was the first generation of the 911, marketed between 1964 and 1973, and the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, from 1972.

“The Heritage Design models represent the most exciting concepts in Porsche’s product strategy. This unique approach sees the Style Porsche design department work with the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to reinterpret iconic 911 models and equipment from the 1950s to the 1980s. and to revive the design features of those decades,” said Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic at Porsche.

Before the Sport Classic, the brand launched in 2020 the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, whose style recalled the 1950s and 1960s. Even those who purchase the 911 Sport Classic will be presented with a special watch, which reproduces several details of the sports car.

Furthermore, as part of the Heritage Design Classic package, various interior elements introduced on the 911 Sport Classic will also be available for most of the 911 range.

style to spare

Extended bodywork of the Turbo S is in the Sport Classic Image: Disclosure

The design draws attention to the widened bodywork, until then an exclusive to the 911 Turbo line, which is present in the Sport Classic, as well as the fixed rear spoiler clearly inspired by the Carrera RS 2.7.

The classic fashion Gray paintwork of the 356 was the reference in the choice of paintwork for the new model.

“The new 911 Sport Classic is the first vehicle to feature the Sport Gray Metallic livery,” said Michael Mauer, vice president of Style Porsche.

Those who prefer another shade can opt for solid black, metallic agate gray and metallic gentian blue. The double painted stripes on the hood, roof and rear spoiler use Sports Grey.

In the cabin, the upholstery of the door panels and seats is unique, while the semi-aniline leather upholstery combines two shades: black and classic cognac.

The most powerful 911 manual

Rear shows an airfoil inspired by the Carrera RS 2.7 (left) Image: Disclosure

The coupe is powered by a 3.7-litre six-cylinder biturbo engine, delivering 550 hp to the rear wheels. To the delight of purists, the gearbox is a seven-speed manual, making the Sport Classic the most powerful 911 with a manual gearbox today.

The transmission has a function called “auto blip”, which “compensates for differences in engine speed between gears with a brief ‘burst’ of revolutions during downshifting”. The manufacturer also made changes to the exhaust system to deliver a more exciting sound.

The active suspension system is based on the 911 Turbo and 911 GTS models, featuring Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). In addition to the shock absorbers capable of recognizing road conditions in milliseconds and adapting the suspension to possible impacts, the suspension height has been lowered by 10 mm.

0 911 Sport Classic will go on pre-sale in Brazil in the first half of 2022. Prices and delivery date have not yet been announced.