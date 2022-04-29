All about Galaxy Z Flip 3: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a folding phone from Samsung launched in September 2021. With a full technical file, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB RAM and 5G network support. In addition to the 6.7-inch main display, there is also a 1.9-inch screen on the device, which is prominently displayed when it is closed. See below for all the details of the device.

Launched in Brazil for R$6,999, the Galaxy Z Flip can now be found for R$5,550 on Amazon – a discount of R$1,450. The model is on sale in four color options in the country: cream, green, violet and black.

🔎 Google smartwatch leaks on the web after being forgotten in a restaurant

In the video below, check out the launch of foldable and water-resistant Samsung phones

Check out the launch of foldable and water-resistant Samsung phones

📝 Are Galaxy smartphones resistant? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Screen Size: 1.9-inch external and 6.7-inch main

Screen resolution: external (300 x 112 pixels); Main Full HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels)

External display panel: Super AMOLED

Main display panel: Dynamic AMOLED

Rear camera: 12 MP main and 12 MP ultra wide

Front camera: 10 MP

System: Android 12

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (octa-core up to 2.84GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Memory card: not supported

Battery Capacity: 3330mAh

Telephony: Nano SIM, eSIM

Weight: 183 grams

Dimensions: unfolded –166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm; folded – 86.4 x 72.2 x 16 mm

Colors: green, violet and black cream

Announcement and release: August/September 2021

Launch price: from R$ 6,999

Current price: from BRL 5,550

Samsung phone screen and design

2 of 4 Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

Due to the folding format, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has two screens. The external display has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel, made for the user to apply some simpler commands and be able to view the device’s notifications.

When unfolding the phone, we have the main display in Full HD+ resolution of 6.7 inches in Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic 2X, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which guarantees greater fluidity, especially in games and video reproductions.

The design of the Samsung foldable draws attention for its elegance, even with the thickest edges. It is worth noting that the device also works when it is partially folded and it is possible to display a video at the top, while other controls are shown at the bottom. To start the device, the fingerprint reader is located on the side of the device.

The phone when it is closed is portable for those looking to save space in their purse or backpack, for example. However, those who carry the cell phone in their pocket may have difficulty adapting to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, since when closed, it is 16 mm thick, almost 10 mm more than when it is closed.

There are four color options in the country: cream, green, violet and black.

The photographic system of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has features for the user to use the cameras with the smartphone folded, semi-folded or open. There are three cameras in total, distributed as follows:

Main camera: 12 MP (f/1.8)

Ultra wide: 12 MP (f/2.2)

Front camera: 10 MP (f/2.4)

3 of 4 Galaxy Z Flip 3 side — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Z Flip 3 side — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The rear cameras are arranged vertically and have capture features like Flex Mode for hands-free photos. When the smartphone is closed, the user can use Quick Shot by pressing the volume button on the side of the device, which will show a preview of the image on the external screen. Video recordings are in 4K.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available with an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which has a maximum speed of up to 2.84GHz and a minimum speed of 1.8GHz. The chip is considered high performance and the smartphone still works with Adreno 660 video card (GPU) together with 8 GB of RAM.

The phone has 128GB or 256GB storage. The Z Flip 3 does not have a microSD memory card slot, making it impossible to expand the space to store data. The Flip is compatible with the 5G network, which begins to be implemented in Brazil in 2022.

The battery is not as powerful as those presented in cell phones of various categories, including intermediate ones, perhaps because of the small size that the device reaches when it is folded. With 3,300 mAh, the Flip can be taken to the charger a few times, depending on the user’s handling intensity. When it comes to recovering power, the phone supports 15W fast charging, 10W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Like other South Korean phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 does not come with the charger in the box. Consumers who purchase Galaxy line phones can order the item for free on a special website. Redemption can be requested within 30 days from the issuance of the invoice and delivery will be made to the consumer’s address.

4 of 4 Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Android version and extra features

When it was made available in the Brazilian market, Samsung’s foldable smartphone had Android 11. The manufacturer, however, updated the cell phone system in January, after failures presented at the end of 2021. Now, the system present in the phone is Android 12 working along with the One UI 4.1 interface, developed by the South Korean.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a fingerprint sensor on the side for quick unlocking. In addition, the device is also compatible with Samsung Pay, making payment by approach with NFC technology. In terms of connectivity, in addition to compatibility with the 5G network, the phone also has Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) and Bluetooth 5.1. The audio is Surround, with Dolby Atmos technology.

Finally, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with IPX81 water resistance certification, which allows the phone to be submerged in up to 1.5m of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Launched in Brazil in September last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, hit shelves costing from R$ 6,999. Currently, the foldable cell phone can be found on Amazon for R$ 5,550.

with information from GSM Arena and Samsung