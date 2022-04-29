Anxiety, stress and blood pressure: do you know this relationship? – 04/29/2022

Anyone who has ever faced an anxiety crisis must have experienced a terrible feeling of imminent death with malaise, tachycardia, sweating, shortness of breath, chest pain, tremors, tingling, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and fainting, among other symptoms. It is not uncommon for a person to go to a hospital or emergency room thinking they are having a heart attack, which can have some very similar manifestations.

These feelings and symptoms of the anxiety crisis are a consequence of the release of a series of hormones and modulators such as cortisol, adrenaline, epinephrine, norepinephrine and dopamine (just to name a few), in response to a situation interpreted by our body as a threat.

The overwhelming reaction is a legacy of our evolutionary process. Faced with a risk or danger (such as facing a large predatory animal), the nervous system of our ancestors commanded a response, at the expense of chemical mediators, which involved accelerating the heartbeat and increasing blood pressure so that more blood reach the muscles, which would help in a “fight or flight” situation in the face of a potential enemy. In fact, it is not just humans who exhibit the reaction — it is present in most animals.

Time has passed, the dangers are different, but the basic response mechanism has remained the same. For some people a thought, a memory or a simple physical sensation can be “read” by the brain as a threat and trigger this cascade.

Chronic stress and hypertension

Who hasn’t heard the story that getting nervous can raise blood pressure? You really can! And this phenomenon doesn’t just happen acutely, as in panic attacks. A long-term situation of exposure to anxiety and stress has a similar effect and ends up raising the levels of these chemical mediators in our body, which can contribute to a chronic condition of arterial hypertension, a disease that affects almost 30% of Brazilians today, many of whom are unaware that they face the condition, as it can go “silent” for decades, without manifesting itself clearly.

Last April 26, National Day for the Prevention and Combat of Hypertension, much was said about the importance of addressing some of the risk factors associated with high blood pressure, such as smoking, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, inadequate diet and, of course, stress.

The link between anxiety, stress and blood pressure reinforces the importance of discussing more clearly the impacts that mental health has not only on our well-being and quality of life, but also on the risk of very common diseases in our environment, such as hypertension. , heart problems and stroke (“strokes”).

Brazil, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), is one of the countries with the highest rates of anxiety and depression in the world. During the pandemic, the situation around here may have worsened even more.

11% have depression

The last Vigitel (Surveillance of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey) reinforced the importance of mental health care. In the set of 27 investigated capitals (including the DF), the frequency of medical diagnosis of depression was 11.3%, higher among women (14.7%) than among men (7.3%).

The same survey also pointed out the importance of blood pressure care. The diagnosis of arterial hypertension was present in 26.3% of respondents —27.1% of women and 25.4% of men. In both sexes, the frequency increased with age and decreased with the level of education.

It is important to remember that adopting healthier lifestyle habits, with regular physical activity, adequate nutrition, sleep quality, weight control and stress management can help both in mental health and in the prevention of overweight, obesity, diabetes, high rates cholesterol and hypertension, conditions that carry a much greater risk of heart and vascular problems.

Lifestyle changes, periodic medical evaluations and controls and the eventual use of medications can make anxiety, depression and hypertension have a much smaller impact on the lives of Brazilians than they do today.

Ensuring that information and prevention and treatment strategies reach all sections of the population, especially the most vulnerable, and that health services are able to cope with all the repressed demand, are essential measures for us to be able to reduce these worrying indicators of hypertension and mental health in Brazil today.