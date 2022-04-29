Apple announces the manufacture of iPhone 13 in Brazil: will the device become cheaper?

Apple announced that it has started manufacturing the iPhone 13, the latest version of the device, in Brazil.

In a note, the company’s advisory says that only this version is being made in national territory. The other models, such as iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, continue to be imported.

Despite the national manufacture, the price of version 13 does not change for Brazilians. Today, the model can be found — without its entry-level version, from R$ 7,599, with a 6.1-inch screen and 128 GB. Versions with 256 GB (R$ 8,599) and 512 GB (R$ 10,599) storage have even more “salty” prices.

According to the website TechTudothe local production of the iPhone has tax incentives, which keep the price range of the device.

Added to this, there are still the impacts of the shortage of electronic components around the world. In China, the company’s partners are experiencing operational problems in the face of the new wave of Covid-19 and circulation restrictions, with lockdowns in several regions.

The company also expanded its local production in India. According to consultancy CyberMedia Research, something around 1 million devices made in the country were sold in the first quarter of this year.

See the full price list of iPhones available at Apple Brazil:

Model/Version Price iPhone 11 (64GB) BRL 4,999.00 iPhone 11 (128GB) BRL 5,499.00 iPhone 12 mini (64GB) BRL 5,505.00 iPhone 12 mini (128GB) BRL 5,988.00 iPhone 12 mini (256GB) BRL 6,954.00 iPhone 12 (64GB) BRL 6,499.00 iPhone 12 (128GB) BRL 6,999.00 iPhone 12 (256GB) BRL 7,999.00 iPhone SE (64GB) BRL 4,199.00 iPhone SE (128GB) BRL 4,699.00 iPhone SE (256GB) BRL 5,699.00 iPhone 13 mini (128GB) BRL 6,374.00 iPhone 13 mini (256GB) BRL 7,340.00 iPhone 13 mini (512GB) BRL 9,272.00 iPhone 13 (128GB) BRL 7,599.00 iPhone 13 (256GB) BRL 8,599.00 iPhone 13 (512GB) BRL 10,599.00 iPhone 13 Pro(128GB) BRL 9,176.00 iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) BRL 10,142.00 iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) BRL 12,074.00 iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) BRL 14,006.00 iPhone 13 Pro Max(128GB) BRL 10,142.00 iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) BRL 11,108.00 iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) BRL 13,040.00 iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) BRL 14,972.00

9 ways to turn your Income Tax into cash: a free eBook shows you how – go here!

READ MORE

Related