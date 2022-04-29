April 28 is Mother-in-Law’s Day; see messages for date – Country

“A mixture of friend and mother”, “second mother” or “angel that fell from the sky”. Despite appearing among several jokes alluding to the bad reputation, mothers-in-law are celebrated with affection in several families. Mothers of spouses even have a special date set aside on the calendar: the mother-in-law’s daycelebrated on the 28th of April.

On the eve of the date, this Wednesday (27), the Pope Francis defended the “mythical character”, as he called it at the time, when he held the general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

“I wouldn’t say that mothers-in-law are seen as if they were the devil, but it is certain that they are treated in a pejorative way. However, the mother-in-law is the mother of her husband and the mother of his wife”, began the Holy Pontiff.

“We say that the mother-in-law, the further away the better. But no, she is a mother and an old woman. One of the most beautiful things for a woman is having grandchildren. When her children have children, she comes back to life.”

On that occasion, he took the opportunity to guide daughters-in-law and sons-in-law about the relationship with the family. “Take care of your relationships with your mothers-in-law. Sometimes they are a little special, but you didn’t give birth to your spouse.”

How Mother-in-Law’s Day was created

By Juscelino Kubitschek

One of the theories regarding the creation of the date dates back to 1958, when Juscelino Kubistchek presided over the country. The newspaper Gazeta do Povo indicates that the former president would have created the celebration in a context of delay in payments of salaries of federal servants.

The mother-in-law enters the story because she acted as the family provider in the case of late payments — quite common at the time. The date, then, would have been created to honor the fundamental presence of the mother of the husband or wife in the family.

Anaconda mother-in-law?

Another hypothesis associated with the date has the air of a mythical legend. In 1957, a British man who worked in the Brazilian industrial sector wanted to include an anaconda snake in the list of specimens for a zoo to be built in his house. Although he took the animal to the site, he could not pronounce the reptile’s name correctly — the foreigner called “snake” “mother-in-law”.

‘Snake’ in the family

Also according to the newspaper, the Brazilian president Jânio Quadros, five years later, would have invited his employees: a special breakfast. Guests could even bring their wives and mothers-in-law to the event. One of the employees, however, allegedly got confused and took his wife and a snake to the morning meeting, scheduled for April 28, later called Mother-in-Law Day.

Messages to send to mother-in-law

Dear mother-in-law, on this day of yours, I would like to thank you for giving birth to the love of my life. In addition to this gift, you still graced me with the belief that I would be worthy to care for and love someone so precious to you. Thank you very much)! Dear mother-in-law, congratulations on your day! I am very grateful to have you in my life. In addition to trusting me with your child, you still managed to deliver your affection and become a second mother to me. Thank you very much)! On this Mother-in-Law Day, dear, I would like to congratulate you for always supporting my family, helping us and giving love, in addition to trusting me as a companion of the love of my life. Honey, congratulations on your day! Today, I thank you for being more than a mother-in-law, but a mother and a counselor I can trust. Thank you for helping me to guide my family’s path and also for giving me the honor of being by your son/daughter’s side. Honey, congratulations on your day. You are the mother-in-law any daughter-in-law/son-in-law would love to have! Many say that mother-in-law is the devil, but they say that because they weren’t lucky enough to have someone like you as a mother-in-law. Congratulations on your day, my dear mother-in-law! When I fell in love, I thought I had been very lucky to find the love of my life, but then I discovered that in addition to him I also gained you, a second mother to me. Congratulations on your day, dear mother-in-law! On this day of yours, dear mother-in-law, I would like to wish you happiness. I am very grateful for the dedication you have for me and my family.

