Biden administration receives dossier from academics with warning of ‘most extreme version of attack on Capitol’ in Brazil

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Biden administration receives dossier from academics with warning of ‘most extreme version of attack on Capitol’ in Brazil 5 Views

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brazil in Washington

US Capitol Raid on January 6

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Radical Trump supporters stormed the US Congress on January 6, 2021 to stop certifying President-elect Democrat Joe Biden.

Just over five months before the elections in Brazil – and without having an American ambassador in the country -, high-ranking members of the Joe Biden administration and the United States Congress received this week a dossier in which several academics and civil society institutions in Brazil and the US urge Americans to remain vigilant about the 2022 election and prioritize individual freedoms and democracy in their diplomatic relationship with the country, above geopolitical and commercial interests.

“Bolsonaro is creating the conditions for a very unstable electoral environment and, if he loses, the world should remember the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and be prepared to witness a likely more extreme version of this in Brazil,” the document states. of 25 pages, to which BBC News Brasil had access.

The dossier points out similarities between Bolsonaro’s behavior and that of former US President Donald Trump to draw the attention of the US government. “Reminiscent of Trump’s 2020 rhetoric, Bolsonaro has already said that he may not accept the results of the 2022 election, creating fertile ground for disinformation and extremist acts,” the document reads.

Trump, in turn, accused the American electoral system of being fraudulent even before the elections took place and, after the polls closed, filed several lawsuits against his defeat, tried to convince political actors not to endorse the results and urged followers to a demonstration that ended with the invasion of the US Congress, an episode in which five people died.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

China maintains ‘zero covid’ strategy despite Shanghai residents’ frustration – News

THE China declared this Friday (29) that it will go ahead …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved