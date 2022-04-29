Biden proposes to transfer assets confiscated from Russian billionaires to Ukraine – News

US President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed using the confiscated assets of Russian billionaires, whom he called “bad guys”, to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by the invasion of the country by Moscow troops. The statement came in an announcement made at the White House.

That proposal, a hardening of Washington’s stance on Moscow, will be accompanied by new military aid to Kiev, also announced by Biden on Thursday.





The American leader also asked Congress to authorize the transfer of 33 billion dollars (R$ 165 billion) in aid to Ukraine, of which 20 billion dollars (R$ 100 billion) in military aid.

Of the total, $8.5 billion will help the Ukrainian government respond to the immediate crisis, while around $3 billion is needed to fund humanitarian assistance and deal with the global food supply price shock resulting from the Russian invasion.

“We are not attacking Russia, we are helping Ukraine to defend itself from the aggression it suffers. (…) We must help the Ukrainians to fight for their territory or we will be on the side of Russian aggression,” he said. The president also said that humanitarian actions taken by the US to help Ukrainians will continue, such as sending food, water and medicine.

Biden cited a “long-term security system,” a strategy to continue helping Ukraine against Russian threats and aggression. He assured that Ukrainian refugees are welcome in the US and that they will receive entry visas.

The US government has provided more than $3 billion in arms to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. The White House is now looking to get enough funding from Congress to be able to extend that assistance through October.





European Union countries have so far confiscated more than US$30 billion (R$150 billion) in Russian assets, of which 7 billion (R$35 billion) are luxury goods belonging to billionaires (yachts, works of art, real estate). and helicopters), the White House said.

“We will not allow Russia to intimidate Western countries because of sanctions. Threats will not win,” added the American leader. For him, “energy is not just a commodity, but a Russian weapon that is being used to intimidate and blackmail other nations.”

The US government “blocked boats and planes worth over $1 billion and froze hundreds of millions of Russian elites’ dollars in American accounts.”



