Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has logo revealed on Twitter

After a lot of mystery and two releases in a row focusing on the great wars of history, Activision confirmed in February that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be the title of 2022. Now, the developer Infinity Ward, responsible for the project, revealed the logo of the sequel.

The image was published on official twitter from the studio this Thursday (28), with the hashtag “ModernWarfare2”. No big news was revealed in the post, but the hype is already starting to take over fans, especially those who liked the 2019 game. Check it out below:

Due to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which was even voted in favor by shareholders, many fans were worried about the possibility that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II would not arrive on other platforms. Thankfully, the North American giant has reiterated its commitment to continuing to deliver franchise releases on PlayStation.

Developed in a new engine, the sequel still doesn’t have a set premiere date, but we know that its release window was for the end of 2022 – as usual for games in the series.

What do we know about Call of Duty Modern Warfare II so far?

Nothing about the plot of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been released, but some insiders say the story will focus on Latin American drug cartels. Even the Warzone 2 map is being developed based on the Colombian city of Medellín, aiming for a “massive evolution” and a “new sandbox mode”.