China maintains ‘zero covid’ strategy despite Shanghai residents’ frustration – News









THE China declared this Friday (29) that it will go ahead with the “Covid zero” strategy, despite the growing frustration of residents of Shanghaiconfined since the beginning of April, who protest against the government’s health policy with pots and pans in their windows.

The country faces the most serious outbreak of Epidemic since the beginning of 2020. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health recorded more than 15,500 new cases of Covid-19.

In Shanghai, a metropolis of 25 million people in the eastern region of the country, authorities announced on Friday 52 deaths and said the victims were not vaccinated.











The “Covid zero” strategy stipulates the confinement of neighborhoods or cities after the detection of Covid cases, the quarantine of people who test positive, including asymptomatic, and the carrying out of tests on a large scale.

“It is an effective weapon to prevent and control the epidemic in China,” said Vice Health Minister Li Bin.

“Our country is very populous, with regional imbalances in terms of development and a lack of medical resources. If we relax and allow the virus to spread, many people will be infected,” he added.

The “Covid zero” strategy has made it possible to limit the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country, which is officially below 5,000.











But the long confinements weigh on the economy and the state of mind of the population in a country of 1.4 billion inhabitants.

In Shanghai, the worst-affected city, residents complain that they don’t have access to enough fresh vegetables or meat.

Videos posted on social media, quickly censored, showed residents protesting with pots of pots in their windows and demanding “supplies”.

A Shanghai resident told AFP, on condition of anonymity for fear of possible reprisals, that she had seen the footage online. After hearing the noise, she joined the pot.

“I’ve seen a lot of videos like this one, uploaded by people who live in different neighborhoods,” he said.

Censorship of images feeds the population’s discontent. But the confinement also represents a huge logistical challenge, that of taking products to 25 million people, with a lack of delivery men.

Another problem pointed out by Liang Wannian, director of the Ministry of Health’s team of experts against Covid, is the insufficient rate of vaccination of the elderly in China.

The inflexible policy will also affect the tourism sector during the May 1 recess, which starts on Saturday and lasts for five days. The Ministry of Transport predicts a 62% drop in trips compared to 2021.

For the president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke, the government is guided only by the policy of “zero Covid, without concern for the economy in the short term”.

Wuttke said the health policy would continue until the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the end of 2022, when President Xi Jinping is expected to win a third term at the head of the regime.

“Can’t change the speech [sobre a Covid] so close to the goal”, he opines.









