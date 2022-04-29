City in Ukraine to use Russian currency from May 1 | World

Pixabay Russian ruble

The Ukrainian city of Kherson, taken by Russia at the beginning of the war between the two countries, will switch to the ruble from May 1.

The information is from the Russian state agency Ria Novosti, which quotes the vice president of the regional administration sworn in by Moscow, Kirill Stremousov.

According to him, Kherson will use both the ruble and the Ukrainian currency, the hryvnia, for the next four months, but after that period, only the Russian currency will be accepted.

“Kiev will no longer be able to impose its Nazi policies on the city, repressing its population and its language,” said Stremousov, an ethnic Russian Ukrainian who has already been investigated in his country for collaborating with separatists.

With just under 300,000 inhabitants, Kherson is located on the estuary of the Dnipro River, gateway to the annexed Crimea, and was conquered by Russia right at the beginning of the invasion. Due to its strategic position, it can be used as a base for a possible offensive against Odessa, Ukraine’s main port city.

Moscow has already declared a goal of establishing a land corridor between Crimea and the breakaway regions of the Donbass, but is ambiguous about whether to try to conquer all of southern Ukraine, which would take the Russians to Moldovan rebel territory Transnistria.

It is also speculated that Russia may organize a “referendum” in the coming weeks to try to give a democratic veneer to a future annexation of Kherson.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.