Climate change could trigger the next pandemic, study says

posted on 29/04/2022 05:56 / updated 29/04/2022 05:57



(credit: Carlos Fabal/AFP)

The worsening greenhouse effect, deforestation and other forms of environmental depredation that contribute to the Earth’s abnormal rise in temperature could result in a chaotic scenario in global health: climate change could trigger the next pandemic.

This is because the changes in seasons, the warming of deserts and the south and north poles, and forest deforestation will force animals belonging to these habitats to move to places with large human populations, and may cause the transmission of new viruses, such as novel coronavirus that caused the covid-19 pandemic from December 2019 in China.

The link between climate change and viral transmission was analyzed and described by scientists at Georgetown University, in a study published in the scientific journal Nature, this Thursday (28/4). The researchers’ discovery is that with the migration of animals to other places, there will be a sharing of “thousands of viruses” with other mammals and, thus, facilitate transmission to humans as well.

For the scientists, “the changes bring greater opportunities for viruses like Ebola or coronaviruses to emerge in new areas, making them more difficult to track, and, in new types of animals, making it easier for viruses to move from a ‘rung’ species. for humans”.

Experts explain that, until now, only an analogy between forced habitat change of animals due to the wildlife trade would provide this risk. However, a much greater possibility is now seen in the forced migration of free animals to other geographic regions.

“We care about markets because bringing unhealthy animals together in unnatural combinations creates opportunities for this gradual process of emergence – like how SARS jumped from bats to civets (small nocturnal mammals that live in Africa and Asia), then civets for people,” recalled Colin Carlson, lead author of the study and research assistant professor in the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center.

“But markets are no longer an isolated risk; in a changing climate, this type of process will be the reality in nature almost everywhere”, warned the researcher. Thus, the study predicts that climate change will become the biggest risk factor for the emergence of diseases, surpassing even the most visible issues today when talking about the environment: deforestation, wildlife trade and industrial agriculture.

“This mechanism adds another layer to how climate change will threaten human and animal health,” says study co-lead author Gregory Albery, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Biology at the University of Georgetown.

The researchers warn that much of this process of habitat migration is already underway as the world is 1.2 degrees warmer and “efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions may not prevent these events from developing.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the earlier spread of SARS, Ebola and Zika show how a virus that jumps from animals to humans can have massive effects. To predict its leap to humans, we need to know about its spread among other animals,” said Sam Scheiner, program director at the US National Science Foundation (NSF), which funded the research.

“This research shows how animal movements and interactions due to climate warming can increase the number of viruses that jump between species,” he adds.

Bats will be the most affected animals, the study says. Animals account for the majority of viral shares. “Their ability to fly will allow them to fly long distances and share most viruses. Due to its central role in viral emergence, the greatest impacts are projected in Southeast Asia, a global hotspot of bat diversity.

The authors say the solution is to combine wildlife disease surveillance with real-time studies of environmental change.

“When a free-tailed Brazilian bat arrives in the Appalachians, we should invest in knowing which viruses are approaching,” says Carlson. “Trying to identify these host hops in real time is the only way to prevent this process from leading to more spillovers and more pandemics.”

“We are closer to predicting and preventing the next pandemic than ever before,” says Carlson. “This is a big step towards prediction – now we have to start working on the harder half of the problem,” concludes Carlson.