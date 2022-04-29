– Coren-DF launches the First Job Program Federal Council of Nursing

The Regional Nursing Council of the Federal District (Coren-DF) presents the First Job Program, designed with the aim of developing skills and inserting new professionals into the job market. If you are a recent graduate and are looking for an opportunity, fill out the form and participate in the 1st phase of the project.

“We understand that, after completing their studies, many professionals find it difficult to find a place in the sun. Therefore, we decided to structure this plan to expand the possibilities and help those who need it most”, explains the president of Coren-DF, Elissandro Noronha.

According to the program coordinator, the project will have three phases. “In this first phase, we will apply this form to collect the opinion of professionals interested in the program. In the second phase, we will talk with hospitals to identify market demand. In the third phase, we will select those enrolled for the mentoring and insertion program in the job market”, said counselor Fernando Carlos da Silva.

The idea is to create a functional link between the supply of qualified labor and the market demand in the area of ​​health in the Federal District, in order to reduce unemployment rates in Nursing. With this, it will be possible to optimize working relationships to improve the provision of health services to the population.

Source: Coren-DF