Covid patients admitted to ICUs can now receive visits in the DF | Federal District

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) authorized visits to patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals in Brasília. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the DF (DODF) this Thursday (28).

Visits were prohibited since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. According to the new rule, signed by the Secretary of Health of the DF, General Manoel Pafiadache, “visitor entry can be released as long as health institutions adapt to the service flows”.

The secretary also recommends that visitors wear a mask and advises that people with symptoms of diseases do not visit, “for the protection of both themselves and others who are in the place”.

According to the Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF), with the advancement of vaccination, visits are also authorized for patients with other diseases, “who are awake” in the ICUs. Throughout the pandemic, only the elderly, children and people with disabilities were able to receive relatives.

Occupancy rate in the ICUs of the DF

Until the afternoon of this Thursday (28), the occupancy rate of ICUs for patients with Covid-19 in public hospitals in the DF was in 40.54%. Of the 46 beds destined for the treatment of the disease, 15 were occupied, 22 were vacant and 9 were blocked. Including adult, pediatric and neonatal units.

In the private health network, the occupation was in 55.56%. Of the 136 beds, 62 were occupied, 48 were vacant and 26 were blocked.