“D” day of vaccination against flu, measles and covid-19 will be held Saturday

Child receives vaccine against Covid-19 in São Carlos – Credit: disclosure

The São Carlos Health Department, through the Health Surveillance and Outpatient Care Management departments, will hold next Saturday (04/30) the “D” day of vaccination against Influenza (Flu), Measles and also against to COVID-19.

For the elderly (60 years and over) and health professionals, flu vaccines and additional doses (third or fourth) of COVID-19 will be applied. Health teams will also be giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years.

From this Saturday (30/04) the Health Department also begins to apply the vaccine against influenza and measles in children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days.

Adults and children aged 5 to 11 years who need to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 should look for the following units this Saturday (30/04): USF Aracy – Equipe 2, USF CDHU, USF Jardim São Carlos, USF Munich, USF Jockey or USF Santa Angelina.

In order to vaccinate children aged 6 months to 4 years (11 months and 29 days) against Influenza and Measles and adults (60 years and over) against the flu, the Health Department will provide the following locations: UBS Aracy, UBS Azulville, UBS Botafogo, UBS Cruzeiro do Sul, UBS Delta, UBS Redenção, UBS Santa Felícia, UBS Santa Paula, UBS São José, UBS Vila Isabel, UBS Vila Nery, USF Aracy – Team 1, USF Antenor Garcia – Team I, USF Antenor Garcia – Team II, USF Arnon de Mello, USF Astolpho Luís do Prado, USF Presidente Collor, USF Cruzeiro do Sul – Team 1, USF Cruzeiro do Sul – Team II, USF Guanabara, USF Itamaraty, USF José Fernando Petrilli (City Aracy), USF Presidente Collor, USF São Carlos VIII and USF São Rafael.

The Family Health Units (USF’s) in the districts of Água Vermelha and Santa Eudóxia will apply vaccines against COVID-19 for adults and children aged 5 to 11 years, against influenza in adults aged 60 years or over and in children, in addition to the Measles vaccine also in children.

All health units in São Carlos and the districts of Água Vermelha and Santa Eudóxia will carry out the vaccination this Saturday (30/04), from 8 am to 5 pm.

