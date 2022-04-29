Denmark is the first country in the world to suspend the vaccination campaign against Covid-19

High vaccination rate, reduction in the number of new infections and low levels of hospitalization are responsible for the change

Pixabay ExplorerBob

Denmark has been a pioneer in the advances of the pandemic



With 82% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19a Denmark became the first country in the world to suspend the vaccination campaign. The reasons? High vaccination rate, reduction in the number of new infections and stable hospitalization rates. Minister Bolette Soborg reported that vaccination invitations will not be issued after May 15, but vaccinations will continue across the country after the summer. In February Denmark had already become the first country in the HUH to lift all restrictions against the disease. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference in February that despite the advances, attention needed to be maintained. “The pandemic is still here, but with what we know, we now dare to believe that we have passed the critical phase. I dare not say it is a final goodbye to restrictions. We don’t know what will happen in the fall, if there will be a new variant,” she concluded.