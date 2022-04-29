Dog breed is not a good indicator of its behavior, says study | pets

A new genetic study that took into account more than 2,000 dogs found that dog breed alone is not a good factor in predicting canine behavior.

The research was conducted by professors, students and researchers at the University of Massachusetts Chan School of Medicine and is expected to be published in the scientific journal “Science”.

The study’s finding goes against popular beliefs that breed determines how aggressive, obedient or affectionate a pet will be. According to the research, these stereotypes lead to breed-specific legislation such as restrictions and bans on the movement of some dogs, such as pit bulls and German shepherds.

2 of 2 Poodle during competition between dog breeds — Photo: John Minchillo/AP Poodle during competition between dog breeds — Photo: John Minchillo/AP

The study’s authors, including Kathleen Morril, write that despite accepted assumptions, genetic research showing this link between race and behavior is lacking.

To unravel all this, experts used genome-wide association to look for common genetic variations that could predict specific behavioral traits in 2155 purebred and crossbred dogs.

They combined this data with 18,385 surveys of pet owners from a database called Darwin’s Ark, with information on characteristics and behaviors reported by those owners.

Altogether, data from 78 breeds were included. The researchers identified 11 locations on the chromosomes with genes strongly associated with behavior. However, none of them were race-specific.

According to the researchers, among the strongest behaviors predicted by genetics was the dogs’ ability to deliver, how responsive they were to human directions.

Also according to the results presented by the study, the breed explains only 9% of the behavioral variation in dogs, with age and sex being the best behavioral indicators.

The researchers explain that modern breeds emerged about 200 years ago. According to them, in the past, they were defined by their functional roles, such as hunting, guarding or herding. It was only in the 1800s that humans began to select them according to physical and aesthetic characteristics.