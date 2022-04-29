Egyptian musicians are condemned for video with Brazilian dancer

posted on 04/29/2022 09:36



(credit: Youtube / reproduction)

An Egyptian court has convicted two musicians of “violating family values” over a video they recorded with Brazilian belly dancer Lurdiana Tejas. The recording was made in 2020 and shared on Youtube.

Hamo Beeka and Omar Kamal appear dubbing a song in the video while the ballerina dances. The video has already had over 10 million views.

The NGO Humans Right Watch classified the arrest warrant as stalking. “Egyptian authorities should not prosecute musicians just for their artistic expression. The ill-defined restrictions used to convict these men must be lifted,” Joe Stork, deputy director of Middle East and North Africa at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

According to the BBC, The conviction is part of a movement to repress the electronic music style that has grown in the country, called mahraganat. The style became known in the world after some songs were used in the Marvel series. moon knight.

The Musicians Union banned several mahraganat singers from performing.

The musicians were sentenced to one year in prison or a fine of 10,000 Egyptian pounds.