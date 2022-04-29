FAB commander tests Italian plane that can be used to train Brazilian pilots

Photo: Air Brigadier Lieutenant Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior





Lieutenant-Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior, commander of the Brazilian Air Force, published this Thursday (28) a tweet in which he poses next to an Italian Leonardo M-346 Master aircraft, at Lecce Air Base. . The featured machine is an aircraft that serves as a training aircraft for fighter pilots and could complement the training of aviators who will fly the F-39E/F Gripen.

“Today, I had the opportunity to get to know the training system for Fighter Pilots, at Lecce Air Base, having flown the M346 aircraft with Cel Frederica. Opportunity to improve Brazilian pilots and to strengthen even more relations with Italy”commented Baptista Junior in his publication.

The trainer is designed to be similar to today’s state-of-the-art fighter jets, and to be an attractive option for air forces around the world. THE Brazil also needs an aircraft with such characteristics, in order to fill a gap that will exist in the training of pilots and replace the AMX and F-5, currently used in training.

The M-346

The M-346 – a twin-engine, dual-seat aircraft with fully digital flight controls and avionics – is equipped with a quad-redundant fly-by-wire flight control system, a modern human-machine interface with Head-Up Displays (HUD) and Multi-Function Displays (MFD), Hands On Throttle And Stick (HOTAS) controls and in-flight safety features such as the Pilot Activated Attitude Recovery System (PARS).

The M-346 can operate in full autonomy with the help of its Auxiliary Power Unit (APU).

The training system features integrated on-board technology to simulate tactical training – the Embedded Tactical Training System (ETTS) – allowing the aircraft to emulate sensors, weapons and Computer Generated Forces (CGF).

It also allows pilots to interact in real-time through live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) training that features aircraft in flight (live), simulators (virtual), and computer-generated force/threat generated environments (constructive). ).

The system is completed by the Ground Based Training System (GBTS), which consists of various flight and mission simulation systems, multimedia and face-to-face courses, mission planning and training management systems and an integrated logistics support service (ILS) that optimizes fleet and simulator management for maximum operational use.

The M-346 is already in service with the air forces of Italy, Singapore, Israel and Poland.



