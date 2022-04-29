After the announcement of the new PS Plus plans, one of the great differentials for those who want to improve their subscription is the chance to play classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles. Although there is no official list or information from Sony at this time, It seems that five games appeared earlier than expected on the PlayStation servers and that they can make up the PlayStation Plus Premium service (or Deluxe in Brazil).

According to a Reddit post by user the_andshrew, five games have been listed on PSN’s servers. Are they: Mr. drill (PS1), Worms Armageddon (PS1), Worms World Party (PS1), Tekken 2 (PS1) and Ridge Racers 2 (PSP) – not to be confused with Ridge Racer 2 on PS1, Ridge Racers 2 is the name of the PSP game in Japan. The service has a premiere date scheduled to arrive in Asia on May 23 and, because of this, it may be that these five titles are included in the service. The games won PSN ID and even official images, which you can see below.

First PS1 and PSP retro games appear on PSN servers First PS1 and PSP retro games appear on PSN servers First PS1 and PSP retro games appear on PSN servers First PS1 and PSP retro games appear on PSN servers First PS1 and PSP retro games appear on PSN servers

But these may not be the only ones already confirmed, as last week, four franchise games Siphon Filter showed up in South Korea’s age ratings body (which, being an Asian country, collaborates again for the arrival of these games to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe). Also last week, Sony revealed the release dates around the globe, which are:

Asia (excluding Japan) – May 23, 2022

Japan – June 1, 2022

Americas (and Brazil) – June 13, 2022

Europe – June 22, 2022

The new PlayStation Plus services fall into three categories: Essential, which is the same as the current Plus, Extra, which contains Sony’s “Game Pass” with around 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play, and Premium, which brings all the previous benefits and the possibility to play 340 games from PS1, PS2, PS3 (via the cloud) and PSP. As Brazil does not have Sony’s cloud technology, there is a fourth (and cheaper) plan for the country, called Deluxe.

You can check all prices for the new PlayStation Plus subscription here. The new services arrive in Brazil on June 13, 2022.