German parliament approves sending heavy weapons to Ukraine

The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, on Thursday approved a bill that would allow the government to send “heavy weapons” to Ukraine to defend itself in the war started by Russia in February. There were 586 votes in favour, 100 against and seven abstentions.

In the approved document, according to German media, there is information that sending and accelerating the delivery of weapons is “the most important and effective” way to stop the Russians, in addition to the sanctions announced over the last few months.

The text was widely approved by both the parties that form the coalition that supports the government – the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) – and the opposition, including the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). As a bench, they voted against only the Left Party (Linke) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

On an official trip to Japan, Scholz thanked the support given by the Bundestag and reported that the government “received a strong mandate” from parliamentarians. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Germany to abandon a decades-old pacifist policy and adopt tough measures against a country that starts a war.

In addition to approving the shipment of armaments to a nation in open conflict, the Germans increased military spending to 2% of GDP.

The government is also looking at ways to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas and oil. This week, Berlin reported that it had already managed to reduce supplies to 35% of the total received from abroad – before the war, this figure was above 40%.