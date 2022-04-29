Health reinforces the importance of immunizing children with the hexavalent vaccine

Immunization is essential to protect children from various diseases. Aware of this, the State Department of Health (SES-TO) warns parents about the need to vaccinate their children with the hexa acellular vaccine. The immunizer is better known as the hexavalent vaccine and is indicated to prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, haemophilus, influenza and hepatitis B.

“The Government of Tocantins makes the hexavalent vaccine available to municipalities through analysis by the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE). We reinforce to parents and guardians that they should pay attention to their child’s vaccination card, following the previous appointments to complement the special schedule. and ensure protection against diseases, which is the only way to reduce hospitalizations and complications” says SES-TO’s immunization manager, Diandra Sena.

Who can be vaccinated?

The immunizer is indicated for children from two months and under seven years of age, with the following pre-indications: children who had an adverse reaction to diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccines, pentavalent whole cells; patients with chronic heart disease and lung disease at risk of decompensation in a febrile state; patients with disabling chronic neurological diseases; newborns who remain hospitalized in a neonatal unit at the time of vaccination; premature newborns (less than 1,000g or 31 weeks of gestation); patients with neoplasms and/or requiring chemotherapy, radiotherapy or corticosteroid therapy; patients with immune-mediated diseases requiring chemotherapy and solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell (BMT) transplants.

Hexavalent characteristics

The vaccine is an inactivated acellular immunizer, composed of diphtheria and tetanus toxoids, some components derived from the toxins produced by the bacterium or virus of the disease. The chances of side effects are smaller and, if they happen, they are mild without leaving major sequelae.

The efficiency of the vaccine for six highly contagious diseases means that only a single dose is able to immunize a baby, reducing the chances of adverse reactions.

vaccination schedule

The vaccine is applied from the second month of life for recommended cases with intervals of 60 days until the sixth month. After receiving the three doses of the hexavalent vaccine, the dose of the 1st booster of the Triple Bacterial vaccine (DTP) is scheduled at an interval of six months from D3.

It is necessary to complete the vaccination schedule, administering the second booster at four years of age. The maximum age for application is 6 years, 11 months and 29 days.

Remembering that physicians, mainly pediatricians and neonatologists, advise those responsible for these children who experience special situations about the importance of keeping doses up to date.