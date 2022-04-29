Health services are reorganized to absorb increased pediatric demand in Curitiba | Paraná

Curitiba’s health services were reorganized to be able to absorb the increased demand for care for children with respiratory symptoms in the public and private health network, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS).
According to the secretary, the measure can be maintained as long as there is a need.
The superintendent of SMS management, Flávia Quadros, explained that the high pediatric demand has generated an increase in the waiting time for less severe cases in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs).
According to Flávia, this scenario requires the municipality to adopt strategies that prioritize emergency care while welcoming all those who seek health services.
Check out the changes in service:
As of Friday (29), 11 health units will be points of care for adults and children with mild and moderate respiratory symptoms.
According to the municipality, residents of Curitiba with mild respiratory symptoms should opt for teleconsultation by calling 3350-9000.
The call center is open from Sunday to Sunday, from 8 am to 8 pm. The person can go through a telephone consultation with the nurses and doctors if necessary.
The center can also issue an isolation term and medication prescription, if necessary.
Nine of these units will serve children, adolescents and adults with respiratory symptoms. and, therefore, will not apply the flu and Covid-19 vaccines. (See list below).
already the unit Ombudsman Pardinhowill receive adults only.
The unity mother from Curitiba will only serve children, with the exception of this Saturday (30), when it will receive children on D-Day, flu and measles vaccinations.
On the days of operation, Ouvidor Pardinho and A Mãe Curitibana will keep the flu and Covid vaccination for the public summoned.
Opening hours will be from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm, and on Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pm.
According to the SMS management superintendent, the return of the circulation of other viruses was already an expected movement, especially with the arrival of autumn.
“At the height of the pandemic, we already warned that when Covid-19 regressed, other viruses would circulate again. This, associated with the climate profile of the city, favors the illness of a greater number of people, especially children who spent a long time at home”, explained Flávia.
- Care for cases of people with mild and moderate respiratory symptoms
- Open from 7 am to 7 pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8 am to 5 pm, on Saturdays
Bairro Novo Health Unit
- Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado
Cajuru Sanitary District
Iracema Health Unit
- Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia
Porta Sanitary District
Santa Amelia Health Unit
- Rua Berta Klemtz, 215 – Fazendinha
Santa Felicidade Sanitary District
São Braz Health Unit
- Rua Antônio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
Boqueirão Health District
Vila Hauer Health Unit
- Rua Waldemar Kost, 650 – Hauer
Pinheirinho Sanitary District
- Rua Theofhilo Mansur, 500 – New World
Boa Vista Health District
Jardim Aliança Health Unit
- Rua José Ursolino Filho, 646 – Santa Candida
Campo Alegre Health Unit
- Avenida das Industrias, 1749 – Industrial City
Tatuquara Sanitary District
Rio Bonito Health Unit
- R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana
Main Health District
Mother Curitibana Health Unit (children’s exclusive care)
- Rua Jaime Reis, 331 – Alto do São Francisco
Ouvidor Pardinho Health Unit (exclusive service for adolescents, adults and the elderly)
- Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho
The restructuring is part of a package of actions to reduce the impact of the usual increase in respiratory diseases on the city’s health services with the arrival of autumn and winter.
According to the prefecture, the change follows the contingency plan for dealing with Covid-19, which, although stable, is not over yet.
Throughout the week, SMS also articulated the activation of pediatric beds in hospitals in the SUS network.
Ten beds have already been activated at the Evangelical University Hospital and ten more are being activated at the Hospital de Clínicas.
Next Monday (2), SMS starts the gradual activation of 30 beds at Hospital Bairro Novo. On Monday, ten will be activated and the others during the week.
Another measure will be the cancellation of elective pediatric surgeries in hospitals accredited to SUS, this move will allow the activation of new pediatric beds.
SMS recommends that private hospitals assess the need to temporarily suspend these procedures.
Increase in pediatric care
In January, 19% of the 93,248 services provided by the UPAs in Curitiba were children, in April, of the 65,346 consultations, 35% were children, an increase of 84% in the percentage of child care.
Registered child care has as main causes, symptoms of respiratory infections and other viral and bacterial infections.