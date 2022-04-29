Hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 rise again in the state of São Paulo

The number of daily hospitalizations increased by 6% last week, according to figures released by the São Paulo government.

247 – The daily average of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo rose again on the 16thThe epidemiological week of 2022, between 17 and 23 April. The number of daily hospitalizations peaked in January at 1,521, and then dropped for weeks on end to the bottom of a daily average of 146 admissions in the week before. The amount increased 6% last week, recording a daily average of 155 patients. The data were released by the São Paulo government.

According to Mônica Bergamo’s column, the number of deaths also increased after six weeks of consecutive falls. There were 22 people killed a day, on average, against 20 last week, up 8.5%.

The number of cases confirmed by tests continued to fall, from a daily average of 4,356 cases to 3,628 (down 16.7%).

